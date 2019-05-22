 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Jofra Archer's World Cup Selection Ignites Hilarious Tug Of War Between Rajasthan Royals And Others

Updated: 22 May 2019 18:57 IST

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) ignited the tug of war on Twitter after Jofra Archer's World Cup selection.

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer broke into England's World Cup 2019 squad on Tuesday. © AFP

Jofra Archer broke into England's World Cup 2019 squad on Tuesday leaving the social media abuzz. His domestic teams -- Rajasthan Royals, Sussex and Hobart Hurricanes -- decided to celebrate his England call-up but ended up trolling each other. The three club teams were involved in a hilarious tug of war that left Twitteratis in splits. Jofra Archer's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals, tweeted, saying, "Our pace machine is heading to the @icc #CWC19!". English county club Sussex were quick to react, coming up with an epic troll "Your' pace machine...?".

The social media banter was then taken to another level by Archer's Big Bash League (BBL) side Hobart Hurricanes, who poked fun at the two sides, tweeting a laughing emoticon.

Jofra Archer, however, joined in the banter only to make sure his teams did not go too far with it.

Thanks to Archer's intervention at the right moment, the banter concluded with Sussex and Rajasthan Royals tweeting a picture in which all the three teams were seen together.

The banter went down well with the Twitteratis, some of them calling it a "goat" (greatest of all time) thread, while others referred to it as hilarious.

Archer, who will be making his maiden appearance in the World Cup, made a name for himself following his prolific performances at club cricket in England, India and Australia.

The Barbados-born fast bowler has a decent economy rate of 4.90 and will be looking to leave his mark at the mega event.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals (RR) ignited the tug of war on Twitter
  • Archer broke into England's World Cup 2019 squad on Tuesday
  • The Barbados-born fast bowler has a decent economy rate of 4.90
Related Articles
Jofra Archer Sets Sights On Virat Kohli After Sealing England World Cup Spot
Jofra Archer Sets Sights On Virat Kohli After Sealing England World Cup Spot
Jofra Archer Included As England Announce 15-Member World Cup 2019 Team
Jofra Archer Included As England Announce 15-Member World Cup 2019 Team
England Fast Bowler Mark Wood Eager To Team Up With Jofra Archer
England Fast Bowler Mark Wood Eager To Team Up With Jofra Archer
Chris Woakes Says World Cup Place Not Safe After Jofra Archer Arrival
Chris Woakes Says World Cup Place Not Safe After Jofra Archer Arrival
Michael Vaughan Will Be "Staggered" If Jofra Archer Misses Out On Ashes
Michael Vaughan Will Be "Staggered" If Jofra Archer Misses Out On Ashes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Lok Sabha Result Tomorrow To Bring Curtains Down On Bitterly-Fought Polls

Lok Sabha Result Tomorrow To Bring Curtains Down On Bitterly-Fought Polls

Election 2019: Men With Machetes Snatch Voting Machines In Arunachal Pradesh

Election 2019: Men With Machetes Snatch Voting Machines In Arunachal Pradesh

Election Results 2019: Calls To Trigger Violence Tomorrow, Centre Warns States Before Counting

Election Results 2019: Calls To Trigger Violence Tomorrow, Centre Warns States Before Counting

Opposition Putting On "Horror Show" Over Poll Defeat: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Opposition Putting On "Horror Show" Over Poll Defeat: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.