Jofra Archer Set To Make England Debut

Updated: 02 May 2019 21:18 IST

The prospect of Jofra Archer's inclusion had drawn consternation from England players like Chris Woakes, David Willey and Mark Wood.

Jofra Archer impressed for Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 IPL season © BCCI/IPL

Jofra Archer is set to make his England debut when Eoin Morgan's men face Ireland in a One Day International in Malahide on Friday. The 24-year-old Barbados-born all-rounder was called into the senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds. Archer's inclusion in the England set-up has drawn consternation from some players, with Chris Woakes, David Willey and Mark Wood all having expressed doubt over the impact of his integration into the squad on team morale.

Archer has not been included in the 15-man provisional England squad for the World Cup.

However, Archer can stake a claim by impressing in the one-off game against Ireland and the upcoming series at home against Pakistan, before the World Cup squad is finalised on May 23. 

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, a replacement for the injured Sam Billings, are also set to win their first ODI caps on Friday.

England captain Eoin Morgan, confirming Sussex star Archer's inclusion, told Sky Sports: "He obviously brings a lot of excitement, along with skill level. He's been around for the last few years. I've played against him and he's bowled extremely well when I've played against him.

"He was delighted (when he was told). I think his mum and dad are over. Debuts are all about celebrating what's gone before and recognising the start of a new journey and for Jofra it's obviously very exciting."

Archer impressed one and all with his performances for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League season, where his teammates included established England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

