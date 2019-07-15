Jofra Archer Reveals Ben Stokes' Words Of Encouragement Before Super Over In World Cup Final

Ben Stokes, England's World Cup 2019 hero, not only played a crucial role in the final against New Zealand with bat but also lifted his teammate Jofra Archer's morale ahead of the Super Over. Jofra Archer, who made a name for himself in his debut World Cup appearance, on Sunday revealed how Ben Stokes encouraged him after being hit for a six by James Neesham in the Super Over. The Barbadian also said he had no clue at that moment on how he would have reacted if England lost the World Cup 2019 final.

"I actually went to Morgs (Eoin Morgan) first, I had an idea I was going to do it (bowl the Super Over) but I wanted to double check that he wanted me to do it," said Archer said.

"I think it was going fine until the six, and then (Ben) Stokes told me even before the over: 'Win or lose, today does not define you. Everyone believes in you'.

"If we had lost today, I don't know what I would have done tomorrow," he added.

England won the World Cup 2019 title in dramatic fashion due to their superior boundary count in comparison to New Zealand in the final at Lord's.

Archer, who broke into the England's World Cup 2019 side, after his prolific run in T20 leagues around the world, picked 20 wickets in the tournament. It also helped him finish third in the most wicket takers list in the World Cup 2019.

(With IANS inputs)