World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"We Gave It Everything We Had": Jasprit Bumrah Sends Heartfelt Message To Fans

Updated: 12 July 2019 15:21 IST
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was one of the biggest success stories for India in their recently-concluded World Cup 2019 campaign.

"We Gave It Everything We Had": Jasprit Bumrah Sends Heartfelt Message To Fans
Jasprit Bumrah returned from World Cup 2019 with a haul of 18 wickets from 9 matches. © AFP

India's World Cup 2019 campaign came to a disappointing end when they were sent packing by New Zealand in the semi-final played over two days in Manchester. New Zealand will now meet England in the final on Sunday at Lord's, ensuring a new title claimant as Australia lost to the hosts at the last-four stage. Among the few Indian players who had a very good outing was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who returned from World Cup 2019 with a haul of 18 wickets from 9 matches. Bumrah shared the team's disappointment and tweeted a heartfelt message for the team, support staff, families that travelled and to all the fans who had made the tournament special.

"A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!" Bumrah tweeted.

India were stunned by New Zealand when they fell short of a very gettable target of 240 in the semi-final which was carried forward to the second day after Day 1 was rained out after 46.1 overs of the New Zealand inning.

India were being carded as one of the favourites for the tournament and the team's exit will also affect the gates at the final on Sunday.

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
  • Jasprit Bumrah was India's most successful in World Cup 2019
  • In nine matches, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 18 wickets
  • India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi final
