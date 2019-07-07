 
"Good Headache When Everyone's Performing", Says Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of New Zealand Semi-Final

Updated: 07 July 2019 17:33 IST

Jasprit Bumrah says India have a "good headache" with every player in top form going into Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

"Good Headache When Everyone
Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in 8 innings for India in World Cup 2019. © AFP

India will play New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday after beating Sri Lanka, and Australia's loss to South Africa on Saturday. Indian batsmen and bowlers have been firing on all cylinders with the team winning seven of their nine league matches -- one being a washout against New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah has been the leader of the pack when it comes to bowling with the right-arm pacer taking 17 wickets in eight innings to occupy third place in the list of top wicket-takers in World Cup 2019. Ahead of the all-important semi-final match against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah feels India have a "good headache" with every player in top form.

Bumrah claimed three wickets in India's win over Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley, with India taking top spot in the final league table.

Australia's loss to South Africa on Saturday means India face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester, while Aaron Finch's side take on hosts England in Birmingham on Thursday.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored his record fifth century in a single World Cup on Saturday and leads the tournament's batting charts with 647 runs.

Kohli has hit five half-centuries to play a key part in his team's seven victories in nine group games and Bumrah believes the skipper has a wealth of quality options to pick from when he names his line-up for the semi-final.

"Everybody's had a good run here. It's been a good campaign for us," Bumrah said after becoming the second fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets on Saturday.

"Everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat. There's a healthy competition.

"It's a good headache to have when everyone's performing and everyone's in good nick and that's something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week's semi-final."

The 25-year-old Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in eight innings, while his Indian pace partner Mohammed Shami has picked up 14 scalps in four outings.

Tell Bumrah that he has led the attack with aplomb and the premier fast bowler says that it is a combined effort.  

"I don't take praise or criticism seriously," said Bumrah. "The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team.

"You see Hardik Pandya taking wickets, you see Mohammad Shami taking wickets and I've also taken wickets, so that's the positive for us going forward."

(With AFP inputs)

