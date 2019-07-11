 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Jason Roy Fumes, Refuses To Walk After Controversial Dismissal - Watch

Updated: 11 July 2019 22:57 IST

Showing dissent at an umpire's decision is an offence under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct.

World Cup 2019: Jason Roy Fumes, Refuses To Walk After Controversial Dismissal - Watch
Jason Roy was given caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins. © Twitter

England opener Jason Roy refused to walk after being given out by umpire Kumar Dharmasena in the World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday. Roy was smashing the Australian bowlers all over the park and was just 15 runs short of his 10th ODI century when he was sent to the pavilion despite being miles from the ball. Roy was given caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins but he was unable to review the shocking decision as there was no review left. Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official's mistake.

Roy was angry and he expressed it by refusing to walk after being told to head back to the pavilion.

The furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus. 

Fans on Twitter slammed the controversial decision at a time when England were cruising into the World Cup final.

Roy could face disciplinary action after his blistering innings helped England book their place in the World Cup final against New Zealand with a dominant eight-wicket win over reigning champions Australia.

Showing dissent at an umpire's decision is an offence under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct and match referee Ranjan Madugalle could now take action.

Jason Roy hit a blistering 85 as England reached a victory target of 224 with a mammoth 107 balls to spare.

Openers Roy and Jonny Bairstow (34) put on 124 for the first wicket, their fourth consecutive century stand.

England, losing finalists in 1979, 1987 and 1992, will now face New Zealand, who have also yet to win the World Cup after finishing runners-up to Australia four years ago, in Sunday's final at Lord's following the Black Caps' surprise semi-final win over India. 

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Jason Jonathan Roy Jason Roy World Cup 2019 Cricket Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England opener Jason Roy refused to walk after being given out
  • Jason Roy was smashing the Australian bowlers all over the park
  • Fans on Twitter slammed the controversial decision
Related Articles
Australia "Outplayed" By England In World Cup Semi-Final, Says Aaron Finch
Australia "Outplayed" By England In World Cup Semi-Final, Says Aaron Finch
England Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets To Reach World Cup Final
England Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets To Reach World Cup Final
World Cup Semi-Final: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath
World Cup Semi-Final: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath's World Cup Record, Becomes The Leading Wicket-Taker In A Single Edition
World Cup Semi-Final, Australia vs England: Australia Probable Playing XI, England Probable Playing XI
World Cup Semi-Final, Australia vs England: Australia Probable Playing XI, England Probable Playing XI
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Wonder Catch To Dismiss Jason Roy
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Wonder Catch To Dismiss Jason Roy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.