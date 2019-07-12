 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct, Avoids Ban For World Cup Final

Updated: 12 July 2019 00:12 IST

Jason Roy has been fined for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct, Avoids Ban For World Cup Final
Jason Roy has been fined 30 percent of his match fee after admitting the offence and sanction. © AFP

England batsman Jason Roy has been fined for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during England's eight-wicket win over Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Roy's 85 in England's chase of 224 helped the tournament hosts reach their first World Cup final in 27 years. However, the right-hander was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after showing dissent to the umpire upon his dismissal in the 19th over of the innings.

"Jason Roy has been fined 30 percent of the match fee after admitting the offence and sanction, with no formal hearing to take place. Two demerit points have been added to his disciplinary record. He won't face any suspension," ICC's official statement read.

Jason Roy had made 85 to set England well on their way to a victory target of 224 against the reigning champions when Australia appealed for a catch down the legside by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena eventually gave Roy out, prompting the batsman to request a review.

The problem for Roy was that England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow's lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official's mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus. 

Eventually, a clearly unhappy Roy, whose tirade prompted television broadcasters to apologise for his foul language, made his way back to the pavilion, with England 147 for two in the 20th over.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Jason Jonathan Roy Jason Roy World Cup 2019 Cricket Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jason Roy has been fined 30 percent of his match fee
  • Two demerit points have been added to Jason Roy's disciplinary record
  • Jason Roy had refused to walk after being given out by Kumar Dharmasena
Related Articles
Australia "Outplayed" By England In World Cup Semi-Final, Says Aaron Finch
Australia "Outplayed" By England In World Cup Semi-Final, Says Aaron Finch
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy Fumes, Refuses To Walk After Controversial Dismissal - Watch
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy Fumes, Refuses To Walk After Controversial Dismissal - Watch
England Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets To Reach World Cup Final
England Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets To Reach World Cup Final
World Cup Semi-Final: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath
World Cup Semi-Final: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath's World Cup Record, Becomes The Leading Wicket-Taker In A Single Edition
World Cup Semi-Final, Australia vs England: Australia Probable Playing XI, England Probable Playing XI
World Cup Semi-Final, Australia vs England: Australia Probable Playing XI, England Probable Playing XI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.