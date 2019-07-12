Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct, Avoids Ban For World Cup Final

England batsman Jason Roy has been fined for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during England's eight-wicket win over Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Roy's 85 in England's chase of 224 helped the tournament hosts reach their first World Cup final in 27 years. However, the right-hander was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after showing dissent to the umpire upon his dismissal in the 19th over of the innings.

"Jason Roy has been fined 30 percent of the match fee after admitting the offence and sanction, with no formal hearing to take place. Two demerit points have been added to his disciplinary record. He won't face any suspension," ICC's official statement read.

Jason Roy had made 85 to set England well on their way to a victory target of 224 against the reigning champions when Australia appealed for a catch down the legside by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena eventually gave Roy out, prompting the batsman to request a review.

The problem for Roy was that England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow's lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official's mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Eventually, a clearly unhappy Roy, whose tirade prompted television broadcasters to apologise for his foul language, made his way back to the pavilion, with England 147 for two in the 20th over.

