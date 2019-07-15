A "gutted" New Zealand captain Kane Williamson found it difficult to accept that his team lost the World Cup 2019 final to England on a "boundary countback" rule but the revered "gentleman" of the 'Gentlemen's game' isn't angry about it. New Zealand lost to England in perhaps the greatest World Cup final at the Lord's on Sunday due to an inferior boundary count after both the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties. "I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was his reaction when asked about the rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time.

"When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson summed it up nicely.

However, like a true sportsman, he had no intention of questioning the rules set by governing body, slammed as "ridiculous" by former cricketers.

"It is what it is, really. The rules are there at the start. No one probably thought they would have to sort of result to some of that stuff. A great game of cricket and all you guys probably enjoyed it," he said.

There were the "uncontrollables" like the Martin Guptill overthrow which hit a lunging Ben Stokes' bat and went for six overthrows in the 50th over of the England innings. Williamson, after a break, he would like to have a chat and reflect on the tough evening.

"As to everyone else, I think they are still here, they want more. But we are looking forward to putting our feet up now and having a bit of a chat and reflection about our campaign," he said.

Whether it's the overthrows off a rebound or boundary count-back, Williamson said that he can't blame the rules which have been in place for some time now.

"The rules are there I guess, aren't they. And certainly something you don't consider going into the match that maybe if we could have an extra boundary and then tied two attempts at winning, it we will get across the line and they didn't think that either," he said.