 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India World Cup Team 2019 Announced, Dinesh Karthik In, Rishabh Pant And Ambati Rayudu Left Out

Updated: 15 April 2019 18:09 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

World cup 2019 India team players: The inclusion of Dinesh Karthik was the notable factor while Rishabh Pant was the surprise exclusion.

India announced their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, to be played in the UK from May 30, 2019. Virat Kohli will lead the squad, which was announced in Mumbai on Monday. While there were no major surprises in the 15, the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik was the notable factor, with Rishabh Pant being the surprise exclusion. The announcement was being awaited with great anticipation, especially since the date was declared a while ago, with most of the conjecture surrounding who would be India's crucial No. 4 batsman. The squad was announced by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Acting Honorary Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, with Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad sharing the dais.

The squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped young turk Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicket-keeper's slot.

There were no surprises as the MSK Prasad-headed selection committee maintained continuity in their choices with the only topic of discussion being the second wicketkeeper.

The 33-year-old Karthik got the nod ahead of the 21-year-old Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The second wicketkeeper comes into play only if Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches," Prasad said while announcing the squad here. The side, expectedly led by Virat kohli, comprises five specialist batsmen, two wicket-keepers, three fast bowlers, three all-rounders and two specialist spinners.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar made it for his "three-dimensional" qualities.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dinesh Karthik was the notable inclusion in the squad
  • Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant were left out
  • The World Cup 2019 will get underway from May 30
Related Articles
India Announce World Cup Team: Twitter Backs Dinesh Karthik
India Announce World Cup Team: Twitter Backs Dinesh Karthik's Inclusion
MSK Prasad Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Ahead Of Rishabh Pant In India
MSK Prasad Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Ahead Of Rishabh Pant In India's World Cup 2019 Squad
India Squad ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik Included, Rishabh Pant Misses Out
India Squad ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik Included, Rishabh Pant Misses Out
Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara To "Discuss Cricket, Golf And More"
Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara To "Discuss Cricket, Golf And More"
Sunil Gavaskar Picks KL Rahul Ahead Of Ambati Rayudu For India
Sunil Gavaskar Picks KL Rahul Ahead Of Ambati Rayudu For India's No.4 World Cup Slot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.