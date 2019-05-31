 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Indian Fans Defend Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed For Wearing Traditional Outfit To Meet Queen Elizabeth

Updated: 31 May 2019 11:32 IST

While all the other captains were dressed in formal suits, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wore a traditional outfit to meet Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal family.

Indian Fans Defend Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed was dressed in traditional attire as all the captains meet Queen Elizabeth. © Twitter

Even as all the captains of the teams participating in the World Cup 2019 looked dapper dressed in smart suits when they met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and others from the Royal family, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed bravely stood out by sporting a traditional outfit from his country. Sarfaraz Ahmed attended the Royal meet dressed in a white shalwar kameez with the Pakistan team's green blazer to back it up. While there were many who applauded Sarfaraz Ahmed for sticking to his roots, there were a few detractors as well, none more scathing than Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah.

Tarek Fatah trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed for being "dressed in pyjamas", adding that he was surprised the Pakistan skipper "didn't come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume".

While many Pakistanis hit back at Tarek Fatah for his comments, there were numerous Indian fans who came out in defence of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Indian captain Virat Kohli too met the Queen and, standing next to England captain Eoin Morgan, was all smiles in the picture tweeted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The World Cup 2019, to be contested in a round-robin format, began on Thursday with hosts England beating South Africa in the tournament opener at Kennington Oval, London.

Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph and begin their World Cup 2019 on a positive note against a power-hitting West Indies side at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Pakistan were beaten by minnows Afghanistan in the warm-up game, while the Windies showed intent by scoring over 400 runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand.

Pakistan have lost their past ten One-day Internationals (ODI) including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed wears traditional outfit to Royal meet
  • Writer Tarek Fatah trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed for his traditional attire
  • Indian fans came out in defence of Sarfaraz Ahmed
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Last Edition
World Cup 2019: Last Edition's Runners-Up New Zealand Launch Campaign Against Struggling Sri Lanka
Mohammad Amir Fit For World Cup Debut, Says Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
Mohammad Amir Fit For World Cup Debut, Says Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Eye Positive Start Against Power-Hitting West Indies
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Eye Positive Start Against Power-Hitting West Indies
Shahid Afridi Wants No Excuse From "Balanced" Pakistan World Cup Squad
Shahid Afridi Wants No Excuse From "Balanced" Pakistan World Cup Squad
Team Profile, Pakistan: The Squad That Can Fire And Fizzle With Equal Alacrity
Team Profile, Pakistan: The Squad That Can Fire And Fizzle With Equal Alacrity
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss