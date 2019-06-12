 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Indian Cricket Team Enjoys ''Bharat'' in England

Updated: 12 June 2019 12:50 IST

Team India enjoyed their day off by watching a Bollywood movie ahead of their clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

Indian Cricket Team Enjoys
India defeated Australia in their last World Cup 2019 match by 36 runs. © Twitter

Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took out time to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer "Bharat". India will lock horns with New Zealand in their next fixture at the World Cup in Nottingham on Thursday. Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the "Bharat team" -- M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul.

Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad."

Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.

"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you)," Salman tweeted.

"Bharat" is an adaptation of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kedar Mahadav Jadhav Kedar Jadhav Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will face New Zealand on Thursday at Nottingham
  • India and New Zealand are undefeated in the tournament so far
  • New Zealand sit on top of the points table with three wins in three games
Related Articles
Watch: Kedar Jadhav To Act In "Race 4"? Rohit Sharma Drops Big Hint
Watch: Kedar Jadhav To Act In "Race 4"? Rohit Sharma Drops Big Hint
Kedar Jadhav Declared Fit For World Cup 2019
Kedar Jadhav Declared Fit For World Cup 2019
IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav Likely To Miss Rest Of The Season With Shoulder Injury
IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav Likely To Miss Rest Of The Season With Shoulder Injury
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Flying Catch To Dismiss Kedar Jadhav
Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Flying Catch To Dismiss Kedar Jadhav
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.