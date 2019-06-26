India vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

India and the West Indies have had some very famous run-ins in One-day International (ODI) World Cups over the years. All cricket stories in India begin with the win in the 1983 Prudential World Cup, where they beat Australia and England on their way to the final, where they humbled the mighty West Indies by 43 runs while defending what was a very gettable target. The West Indies cricket world was rocked by that loss, while India began their ascendancy as a cricket superpower. India and the West Indies have faced off before and after that win too, with India holding a numerical edge.

World Cup head to head:

India vs West Indies

Matches: 8

India won: 5

West Indies won: 3

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

India and the West Indies first met in a World Cup match in 1979 with predictable results.

However, the two sides met three times in the 1983 World Cup and India won two out of the three contests, including the final.

The West Indies have never beaten India in a World Cup match since 1992, when they won at Wellington.

Since then, India have won thrice - in 1996 (Gwalior), 2011 (Chennai) and 2015 (Perth).