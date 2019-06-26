 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 26 June 2019 18:29 IST

India and the West Indies have met several times in ICC World Cup matches and India enjoy an edge in the stats.

India are undefeated after five games in the ongoing World Cup 2019. © AFP

India and the West Indies have had some very famous run-ins in One-day International (ODI) World Cups over the years. All cricket stories in India begin with the win in the 1983 Prudential World Cup, where they beat Australia and England on their way to the final, where they humbled the mighty West Indies by 43 runs while defending what was a very gettable target. The West Indies cricket world was rocked by that loss, while India began their ascendancy as a cricket superpower. India and the West Indies have faced off before and after that win too, with India holding a numerical edge.

World Cup head to head:

India vs West Indies

Matches: 8

India won: 5

West Indies won: 3

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

India and the West Indies first met in a World Cup match in 1979 with predictable results.

However, the two sides met three times in the 1983 World Cup and India won two out of the three contests, including the final.

The West Indies have never beaten India in a World Cup match since 1992, when they won at Wellington.

Since then, India have won thrice - in 1996 (Gwalior), 2011 (Chennai) and 2015 (Perth).

  • India hold an edge over the West Indies in World Cup ties
  • West Indies have not beaten India in World Cups since 1992
  • India and the West Indies first met in a World Cup match in 1979
