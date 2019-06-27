India, after New Zealand's defeat to Pakistan, are the only unbeaten side in World Cup 2019 and the team would look to continue in the same vein when they face the West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. Out of their five games so far, India have won against South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Afghanistan while their match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will come with their semi-final dreams in tatters, hoping for a win here and favourable results elsewhere.

The dangerous Andre Russell, who has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 owing to hamstring injury, will be a major miss for the West Indies.

For India, the team physio and bowling coach are keeping a close eye on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who suffered a hamstring injury against Pakistan. India are unlikely to take any risk by playing unfit Bhuvneshwar with the knockouts around the corner. Mohammad Shami, who produced a phenomenal display against Afghanistan in the last game, would be India's happy choice against the West Indies.

The forecast at Old Trafford, Manchester, is of partly cloudy skies but fair amount of sunshine.

Probable playing XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran.