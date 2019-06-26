India vs West Indies: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

India's arrival as a One-day International (ODI) superpower had its genesis in their famous 1983 World Cup final win over the West Indies, who were two-times champions and were runaway favourites. While India and the West Indies have, since 1979, played well over a 100 ODIs, cricket folklore will always recall that one match, which India will never forget. Nor will the West Indies, for that matter. Immediately after that win, the West Indies had visited India and hammered the hosts 5-0 in an ODI series. But all of that could not repair the immortal damage done at Lord's on June 25, 1983.

Since then, India and the West Indies have been at one another for many series and met in ICC tournaments as well. The teams have had fair exchanges since, though the West Indies still enjoy a slight numerical edge

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 126

India won: 59

West Indies won: 62

Tied: 2

No result: 3

India are looking to seal off a semi-final berth at World Cup 2019 and a win over the West Indies will boost their chances.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are looking like making an early exit, their fine performance against New Zealand still falling short of giving them two points they desperately needed.