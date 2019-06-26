 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs West Indies: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

Updated: 26 June 2019 16:54 IST

India and the West Indies share a long history of One-day International rivalry and the head-to-head is pretty close, though India have the 1983 World Cup final to boast.

India vs West Indies: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
India and the West Indies have, since 1979, played well over a 100 ODIs. © AFP

India's arrival as a One-day International (ODI) superpower had its genesis in their famous 1983 World Cup final win over the West Indies, who were two-times champions and were runaway favourites. While India and the West Indies have, since 1979, played well over a 100 ODIs, cricket folklore will always recall that one match, which India will never forget. Nor will the West Indies, for that matter. Immediately after that win, the West Indies had visited India and hammered the hosts 5-0 in an ODI series. But all of that could not repair the immortal damage done at Lord's on June 25, 1983.

Since then, India and the West Indies have been at one another for many series and met in ICC tournaments as well. The teams have had fair exchanges since, though the West Indies still enjoy a slight numerical edge

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 126

India won: 59

West Indies won: 62

Tied: 2

No result: 3

India are looking to seal off a semi-final berth at World Cup 2019 and a win over the West Indies will boost their chances.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are looking like making an early exit, their fine performance against New Zealand still falling short of giving them two points they desperately needed.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, Match 34
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India and the West Indies have, since 1979, played well over a 100 ODIs
  • Cricket folklore will always recall that one match
  • India are looking to seal off a semi-final berth at World Cup 2019
Related Articles
Jason Holder Urges West Indies To Dig Deep In World Cup Clash Against India
Jason Holder Urges West Indies To Dig Deep In World Cup Clash Against India
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India, Manchester Weather Report: Rain Likely To Stay Away As India Look To Inch Close To Semis
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India, Manchester Weather Report: Rain Likely To Stay Away As India Look To Inch Close To Semis
India vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.