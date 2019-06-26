 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 26 June 2019 17:46 IST

India take on the West Indies in their next World Cup 2019 league match on Thursday.

India and the West Indies have met 8 times in World Cup and India hold a 5-3 edge. © AFP

India and the West Indies will meet in their next World Cup 2019 contest as the Indian team tries to seal off a semi-final slot. The West Indies, already out of the running for a place in the knockout stage, will be playing for pride and will be keen to unleash their formidable fast bowling battery against the Indian batsmen when the two sides meet on Thursday. India are so far unbeaten in World Cup 2019, having shared points in one game with New Zealand in a rained-out game.

Match details:

When: June 27, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Manchester

Stadium: Old Trafford

India and the West Indies have met eight times in World Cup contests and India hold a 5-3 edge. In fact, the last time the West Indies beat India was way back in 1992, while India won the engagements in 1996, 2011 and 2015.

India's most famous World Cup win over the West Indies came way back in 1983 when Kapil Dev led India to an improbable title win in the Prudential World Cup.

Highlights
  • West Indies' last win vs India in World Cup came way back in 1992
  • West Indies are already out of the running for a place in the semis
  • India are yet to lose a match in World Cup 2019
