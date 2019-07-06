Charulata Patel, India's 87-year-old "superfan", turned up to watch the Sri Lanka vs India World Cup 2019 encounter at Leeds after skipper Virat Kohli promised her tickets for the game. The 87-year-old was first seen in India's World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh, where she was seen cheering for India. After the match, Virat Kohli thanked her for the support and even shared pictures with her on his Twitter handle. Apart from sending the tickets, Virat Kohli, also sent a special note for the octogenarian fan.

In the note shared by BCCI, on their Twitter handle, Kohli wrote, "Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family."

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

After the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match, Charulata had claimed that she was there in 1983, when India won the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

"India will win the world cup I am sure. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always," Charulata was quoted as saying by ANI.

"When Kapil paaji won the World Cup in 1983, I was there as well," she added.

On Saturday, India and Australia play their last respective league matches in the World Cup 2019. The result of the matches will decide whom will both the teams face in the semi-finals.

As per ICC, the teams which have finished 1st and 4th will face-off in the first semi-final while the teams which finish 2nd and 3rd will play the second semi-final.