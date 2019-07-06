 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Superfan" Turns Up For India vs Sri Lanka Clash After Virat Kohli Promised Her Tickets

Updated: 06 July 2019 18:15 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Virat Kohli also penned a special note for the 87-year-old "superfan".

"Superfan" Turns Up For India vs Sri Lanka Clash After Virat Kohli Promised Her Tickets
Charulata Patel turned up to watch the Sri Lanka vs India World Cup 2019 encounter © Twitter

Charulata Patel, India's 87-year-old "superfan", turned up to watch the Sri Lanka vs India World Cup 2019 encounter at Leeds after skipper Virat Kohli promised her tickets for the game. The 87-year-old was first seen in India's World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh, where she was seen cheering for India. After the match, Virat Kohli thanked her for the support and even shared pictures with her on his Twitter handle. Apart from sending the tickets, Virat Kohli, also sent a special note for the octogenarian fan.

In the note shared by BCCI, on their Twitter handle, Kohli wrote, "Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family."

After the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match, Charulata had claimed that she was there in 1983, when India won the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

"India will win the world cup I am sure. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always," Charulata was quoted as saying by ANI.

"When Kapil paaji won the World Cup in 1983, I was there as well," she added.

On Saturday, India and Australia play their last respective league matches in the World Cup 2019. The result of the matches will decide whom will both the teams face in the semi-finals.

As per ICC, the teams which have finished 1st and 4th will face-off in the first semi-final while the teams which finish 2nd and 3rd will play the second semi-final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli also penned a special note for the 87-year-old "superfan"
  • Charulata Patel, India's 87-year-old "superfan", turned up for the match
  • Charulata had claimed that she was there in 1983, when India won WC
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: India Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: India Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
Watch: Harry Kane Impresses Virat Kohli With His Bowling At Lord
Watch: Harry Kane Impresses Virat Kohli With His Bowling At Lord's
Watch: Virat Kohli Crashes KL Rahul
Watch: Virat Kohli Crashes KL Rahul's Chahal TV Interview, Breaks Into Laughter
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu's Life Post Retirement
World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant To Work On Fielding, Says Coach R Sridhar
World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant To Work On Fielding, Says Coach R Sridhar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.