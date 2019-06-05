 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 June 2019 14:28 IST

India will eye to get to winning start against South Africa.

Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup 2019 campaign. © AFP

Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup 2019 campaign when they taken on a beleaguered South Africa at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the only team left in the tournament to have not played a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. The Proteas are going through a mini-crisis after losing their opening two matches -- to England and Bangladesh, respectively -- and a loss against India could spell doom for South Africa. The two-time world champions plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked one-day international bowler in the world. Jasprit Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal lend variety to India's attack, but their primary weapon in seaming English conditions will be the pace bowlers

When is the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 5, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India will eye to get to winning start against South Africa
  • Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup campaign
  • The India vs South Africa match will be played at Southampton
