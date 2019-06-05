 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed By Virat Kohli's Proactive Captaincy During World Cup Opener

Updated: 05 June 2019 19:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Sachin Tendulkar also said he was happy with the way Jasprit Bumrah performed.

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed By Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed by Virat Kohli's captaincy © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar made his commentary debut in the World Cup 2019 a few days ago and was also a part of the panel during the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 clash. At the mid-innings break Sachin Tendulkar made a short appearance where he shared his views about India's performance in the World Cup 2019 opener. Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's performance and Virat Kohli's captaincy. He also said Kagiso Rabada will come in handy for South Africa he starts well with the bowl.

"Would like to single Jasprit Bumrah, he created pressure on the batters with his pace and bounce," Tendulkar said at the mid-innings break.

"The field placement also showed Virat Kohli's pro-active captaincy," Tendulkar added.

In the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis' decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chahal (10-0-51-4) then tightened the noose on South African batsmen as they could never really force the pace during the middle overs. Incidentally, this was the best 10-over single spell (in terms of wickets taken) by any bowler in a World Cup game.

South Africa's total got some semblance of respectability courtesy Chris Morris (42 off 34) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out off 35), who shared a much needed 66-run stand for the eighth wicket.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tendulkar also said he was happy with the way Bumrah performed
  • Tendulkar made his commentary debut in the World Cup 2019
  • Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets for India
Related Articles
Quinton De Kock Takes Jaw-Dropping Catch To Remove Virat Kohli - Watch
Quinton De Kock Takes Jaw-Dropping Catch To Remove Virat Kohli - Watch
ICC Crowns Virat Kohli Ahead Of India
ICC Crowns Virat Kohli Ahead Of India's World Cup 2019 Opener, Fans Unhappy
South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma In Ominous Touch But India Lose KL Rahul In Chase
South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma In Ominous Touch But India Lose KL Rahul In Chase
Live Cricket Score: India (Ind) vs South Africa (SA) World Cup Match at Southampton
Live Cricket Score: India (Ind) vs South Africa (SA) World Cup Match at Southampton
Prayers Offered For India
Prayers Offered For India's Success In Opening World Cup Match Against South Africa
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.