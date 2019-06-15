 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 15 June 2019 17:07 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The narrative of India vs Pakistan duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

India have been unbeaten so far in the ongoing World Cup. © AFP

India and Pakistan will resume their exhilarating cricket rivalry when they lock horns in a World Cup 2019 league stage match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. However, the rain gods might play a spoilsport in the blockbuster clash. If weather permits, the arch-rivals will leave no stone unturned in the match that created a storm well before its arrival. While India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, are unbeaten in World Cup 2019 so far, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan have just a solitary win to their name -- a shock victory over top-ranked England. Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason is purely non-cricketing. No wonder Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skillful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli speaks about having an "ideal mindset" even if the first-timers may find the "occasion intimidating". The narrative of India vs Pakistan duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

When is the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 16, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India, Pakistan will lock horns in a World Cup 2019 league stage match
  • The rain gods might play a spoilsport in the blockbuster clash
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan have just a solitary win to their name
