Virat Kohli is leading the Indian team for the first time in a 50-over World Cup and has been inspiring for not only his teammates but for opposition batsmen as well. Ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 encounter , Pakistan batsman Babar Azam revealed he always tried to learn from India captain Virat Kohli. "I keep watching his (Kohli's) batting and the way he bats in various conditions and try to learn from them. I try to learn with experience, this is my process of learning. Kohli's winning ratio is higher (for India), so I am trying to achieve that as well," Babar Azam told reporters.

Babar (24) scored 63 in Pakistan's stunning victory over favourites England on June 3 as his team racked up 348/8. In the other matches so far, Pakistan lost to the West Indies and Australia, while their tie against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

Asked about his team's chances against India, who are also one of the favourites to lift the crown, Babar said: "The Champions Trophy victory gave us confidence and it will also help here because the team is mostly the same and that win is always an inspiration."

Babar hit a quickfire 46 when Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

"That win can never go off our memories and it remains a big inspiration," he said.

Babar also said the pressure of playing such a high-octane clash will spur the team to do well.

"We are well prepared for this game because India-Pakistan matches are always exciting and demanding and the whole world watches it. The whole team is positive, so we are looking forward to the match. Not only me, but all the players want to finish on a high," Babar said.

When told that India had the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to do the damage, Babar acknowledged the fact but added that Pakistan were confident as a unit after quelling the threat of English bowlers.

"No doubt India have a good bowling attack, but we played well against England who also have a very good pace attack. So we are confident of handling the Indian pace attack properly," Babar said.

The two teams will meet in a league stage match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)