World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Ready To Take That Game On": Virat Kohli On India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Clash

Updated: 13 June 2019 21:10 IST
India will face Pakistan at the World Cup 2019 on the back of an unbeaten run.

Virat Kohli downplayed the hype surrounding the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash © AFP

India will lock horns against Pakistan at the World Cup 2019 on June 16 and before the much-anticipated clash, the Virat Kohli-led side got a breather as their match against New Zealand was called off due to rain on Thursday. After the match was abandoned, Virat Kohli downplayed the hype surrounding the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash and said, his side is "ready to take that game on". The Indian skipper, however, said that the "excitement and frenzy" around the game can intimidate those who have never been a part of the contest but for Virat Kohli and other experienced heads in the dressing room "it's about executing our skills and we are all professionals".

"As soon as you enter the field, it's all calm. All the excitement and frenzy around the game could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time," Kohli said at the India vs New Zealand post-match interview.

"For us, it's about executing our skills and we're all professionals. It's been competitive for a while now, it's been a marquee event and it's an honor to be a part of such an event," he added.

India will face Pakistan on the back of an unbeaten run in the World Cup 2019 while their arch-rivals have lost two matches out of the four they have played so far.

For India, losing their in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan to an injury will be a major concern, but they have enough firepower in their ranks to negate the left-hander's loss.

