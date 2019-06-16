 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Go India Go": Shah Rukh Khan Ready For India-Pakistan Clash With Father's Day Spirit

Updated: 16 June 2019 10:43 IST

Shah Rukh Khan decided to watch the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match and celebrate fathers day with his elder son Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan awaits for the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash © Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood superstar, alike many others is set to witness the much-awaited India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 coincides with the father's day and anticipating both the events, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a picture with his son Aryan and said, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! The jerseys donned by the father-son duo had the names of the iconic characters from The Lion King -- King Musafa and Simba -- etched on it.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the finest actors in Bollywood, owns cricket franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and he has never shied away to show his love for the sport.  

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday might be hit by scattered showers throughout the day. On Saturday, there was slight relief as rain had stopped pouring in the afternoon which has resulted into dampened areas on the field.

The weather forecast early on Sunday shows continuous rain which took a halt at around 07:00 AM (IST) in the morning. Considering the importance of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, the toss might take place early.

The Manchester sky might clear down at around 07:00 PM (IST) in the evening after continuous pouring. If the outfield permits and the super soppers can dry up the wet patches, we might see a shortened match. But before that, the start of the match and toss could be delayed due to wet field.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash might be hit by showers
  • The weather forecast early on Sunday shows continuous rain
  • The Manchester sky might clear down at around 07:00 PM (IST)
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Pakistan With Eye On Manchester Weather
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: India Probable Playing XI, Pakistan Probable Playing XI
Watch: Hardik Pandya Says "Lots Of Emotions, Expectations" Involved In India-Pakistan Clash
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Forecast
Sunil Gavaskar Says "More Pressure" On Pakistan In World Cup Battle Royale vs India
