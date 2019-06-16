Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood superstar, alike many others is set to witness the much-awaited India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 coincides with the father's day and anticipating both the events, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a picture with his son Aryan and said, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! The jerseys donned by the father-son duo had the names of the iconic characters from The Lion King -- King Musafa and Simba -- etched on it.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the finest actors in Bollywood, owns cricket franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and he has never shied away to show his love for the sport.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday might be hit by scattered showers throughout the day. On Saturday, there was slight relief as rain had stopped pouring in the afternoon which has resulted into dampened areas on the field.

The weather forecast early on Sunday shows continuous rain which took a halt at around 07:00 AM (IST) in the morning. Considering the importance of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, the toss might take place early.

The Manchester sky might clear down at around 07:00 PM (IST) in the evening after continuous pouring. If the outfield permits and the super soppers can dry up the wet patches, we might see a shortened match. But before that, the start of the match and toss could be delayed due to wet field.