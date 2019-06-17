Rohit Sharma took Pakistan's formidable pace line-up to the cleaners as he smashed 140 runs off 113 deliveries in Team India's World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who has been in sublime form in the World Cup 2019, said he along with Virat Kohli "wanted to kill the game" with their second-wicket stand, which added 98 runs to put Team India in cruise control against Pakistan. However, India's deputy skipper was not happy with his shot selection which got him out after Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed had called Hasan Ali to field inside the circle from fine-leg.

"When you're set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out. I wasn't thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible," Sharma said at the post-match interview.

"We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time," he added.

Rohit Sharma lost his opening partner in the previous matches -- Shikhar Dhawan -- to an injury but despite that it has not changed his personal approach to game as he went on to forge a record century-stand with KL Rahul.

Sharma, who scored his 24th ODI century, credited Rahul for his brilliant batting and thought his new opening partner saw the new ball well and played the shots accordingly.

"I think Rahul played really well, he took time and that was required at that point. Can't go out there and play shots right away. He took his time, saw the new ball off but unfortunately even he got out at the wrong time," Sharma said.

Two-time champions India next take on minnows Afghanistan in Southampton on June 22.