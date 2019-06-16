 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wishes Team Good Luck, Offers Advice

Updated: 16 June 2019 13:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was World Cup-winning Pakistan captain and one of the most charismatic and successful skippers of the team.

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wishes Team Good Luck, Offers Advice
India vs Pakistan match is being touted as the biggest clash of World Cup 2019. © AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan put on his cricketing hat again ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup 2019 clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester later on Sunday. The former Pakistan captain, who had lifted the coveted World Cup trophy in 1992, took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, exhorted the current Pakistan team and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to "banish all fear of losing" and give the match everything they had. Imran Khan also gave advice on what Sarfaraz must do if he wins the toss and said, "Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat." Imran Khan was one of the most charismatic and successful captains for Pakistan.

"When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%," Imran Khan tweeted.

"Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best.

"All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team:

"In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" (a Pakistan cricket colloquial for players who don't add value to the team) rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat

"Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck."

The match at Old Trafford in Manchester is being looked at with much anticipation, but with the weather likely to play a part, everyone is standing by to see how things pan out.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Pakistan, Match 22 Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Imran Khan Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Imran Khan put on his cricketing hat again before much-anticipated match
  • India and Pakistan meet in Manchester on Sunday
  • Imran Khan had lifted the coveted World Cup trophy in 1992
Related Articles
What Shahid Afridi Said On Imran Khan
What Shahid Afridi Said On Imran Khan's Statement After Pulwama Attack
Photos Of Ex-Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Nagpur Stadium
Photos Of Ex-Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Nagpur Stadium
Photos Of Imran Khan, Other Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Chinnaswamy Stadium
Photos Of Imran Khan, Other Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Chinnaswamy Stadium
Covering Of Imran Khan Pictures In India Regrettable: Pakistan Cricket Board
Covering Of Imran Khan Pictures In India Regrettable: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board Reacts After IMG-Reliance Pulls Out Of Their Twenty20 League
Pakistan Cricket Board Reacts After IMG-Reliance Pulls Out Of Their Twenty20 League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.