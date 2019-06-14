 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

Updated: 14 June 2019 15:34 IST

Pakistan hold a distinct edge when it comes to One-day International stats, but India have largely been on the ascendancy over the past few years.

India and Pakistan share an intense history of cricket in all formats. Their One-day International history dates back to 1978 and the two sides have played some historic matches. It has not always been pleasant as tempers have often flared, with several stars on both sides being in the thick of things. Face-off between Javed Miandad and Kiran More, Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail and several others are folklore of cricket between India and Pakistan. But most of the hostility is left on the ground, as players from both sides have stressed time and again. But that doesn't take away from the fact that the rivalry has not lost its edge, even after decades of playing each other.

In sheer numbers, Pakistan enjoy a definite edge over India when it comes to One-day International cricket.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 131

India won: 54

Pakistan won: 73

Tied: 0

No result: 4

As can be seen, Pakistan have quite a healthy lead over India, especially through several series played in Sharjah in the 1970s and 80s.

India however have been much more competitive in the later days and the contest has become that much keen.

As the two sides set themselves up to meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday for their World Cup 2019 league encounter, fans in England and all over the world wait with bated breath.

Comments
India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Highlights
  • India and Pakistan share an intense history of cricket in all formats
  • Pakistan enjoy a definite edge over India when it comes to ODI cricket
  • India and Pakistan will play against each other in Manchester on Sunday
India vs Pakistan: MS Dhoni-Inspired Pakistan-Born Fan Cheer For India At Manchester
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Batsman To Watch
India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar Advices Indian Batsmen To Stay Positive Against Mohammad Amir
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Bowler To Watch
