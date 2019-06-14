India and Pakistan meeting in a cricket match pretty much is the red-letter event of any international cricket tournament and the World Cup 2019 is no different. With India looking in commanding form and Pakistan a little wobbly, Indian fans are already pointing at a 7-0 World Cup score-line but that remains to be seen. Indian and Pakistani fans will fill the stands in Manchester, which in any case has a massive expatriate population, and this will for sure be the match of the tournament, weather permitting. Everyone will be praying for clear skies as the two sides set the ball rolling, come Sunday.