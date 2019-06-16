 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Pakistan With Eye On Manchester Weather

Updated:16 June 2019 13:24 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan have never won a match against India in World Cup.

India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK) Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: India face Pakistan in Manchester. © AFP

Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates of the crucial World Cup 2019 league clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled to start at Old Trafford, Manchester, in a short while from now. The entire cricketing fraternity from all over the world is waiting for this one with bated breath, and many Indian and Pakistani fans from every corner of the globe have travelled to England to see the spectacle first-hand. However, with the weather playing a hide and seek game with Manchester and with several World Cup 2019 matches having already been washed out, all and sundry have one eye at the sky as Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed prepare to lead their sides out for the marquee event of World Cup 2019. Follow us on NDTV.com as we provide you with all the live scores and updates, including the weather, of this classic contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs Pakistan, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester

  • 13:24 (IST)Jun 16, 2019
    Presenting you India-Pakistan match classic picture, all the way from Manchester. 


  • 13:23 (IST)Jun 16, 2019
    Indian cricket team has left the hotel and reaching the Old Trafford in sometime. 
  • 13:20 (IST)Jun 16, 2019
    Weather gods have been playing hide and seek since past few days in UK. However, if forecast is to be believed, the weather in Manchester is better as compared to previous days and there are complete chances of a solid IndvsPak encounter. We may see a shortened match.
  • 13:12 (IST)Jun 16, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live updates of one of the most anticipated clashes of World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan.


