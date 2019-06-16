India will look to add to the tally of their six straight wins over Pakistan in the World Cup when the arch-rivals cross swords at the cloud-covered Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Manchester woke up to a bright sunshine but scattered showers are expected throughout the day. However, with a lot at stake for the familiar foes, both teams will be looking for a win in the marquee clash. India will consolidate their position in the top four with a victory while Pakistan can make their way into the top four with a win.

The injury-hit Indian camp will be forced to replace opener Shikhar Dhawan with all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who can step into bat at No.4 and run through the middle overs against Pakistan. Vijay Shankar might be considered over veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik for his "three dimensional abilities".

Kuldeep Yadav has struggled with the ball in the World Cup 2019 and might see losing his place to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. With Jadeja, India will also add depth to their batting line-up.

However, if the conditions remain overcast throughout Virat Kohli might opt to include a third seamer in form of Mohammed Shami.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will look to field spinner Shadab Khan in place of young Shaheen Afridi, who picked two wickets against Australia in the last match.

Veteran Shoaib Malik has had a very bad World Cup 2019 so far, so it remains to be seen if he will be fielded for this crucial game although his experience may tilt the scales in his favour.

Probable XI:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain.