 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Virat Kohli vs Mohammad Amir, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch

Updated: 15 June 2019 14:14 IST

Virat Kohli would surely be keen to avenge his Champions Trophy reverse against Mohammad Amir, Pakistan's premier fast bowler.

India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Virat Kohli vs Mohammad Amir, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch
Both Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir have impressed so far in the ongoing World Cup. © AFP

Virat Kohli has led India to many victories against various opponents and in all three formats of the game. However, the batsman who intimidates the best of world bowlers with his skills looks more cautious than usual when he faces Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir. Amid high-octane India vs Pakistan matches, the Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir never fail to lift the fans off their feet with the bat and ball duel. As the arch-rivals gear up to lock horns one more time, in a World Cup 2019 league stage match at Old Trafford on Sunday, fans keenly await another exhilarating face-off between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir.

Kohli has faced Amir in four One-day Internationals and two Twenty20 International matches. While Kohli remained watchful and survived against Amir on most occasions, he lost his wicket to the spearhead when it mattered the most.

In the Champions Trophy final in June 2017, Amir claimed the crucial scalp of the Indian skipper for five runs. He had also dismissed both India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan earlier in the match.

Pakistan clinched the title with an emphatic 180-run win over India in the summit clash at The Oval, London.

The two cricketers haven't faced each other since then.

In their run-up to the India vs Pakistan encounter, both Kohli and Amir have impressed so far in the ongoing World Cup.

Kohli scored an 82-run knock in his last match against Australia, following a score of 18 in India's World Cup opener against South Africa.

Amir, on the other hand, claimed career-best figures of 5/30 against Australia in Taunton on Wednesday. Earlier, he took two and three wickets against England and the West Indies respectively.

The 27-year-old fast bowler, who is playing his maiden 50-over cricket World Cup, is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Mohammad Amir World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22 Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli intimidates the best of world bowlers with his skills
  • He looks more cautious than usual when he faces Mohammad Amir
  • Kohli and Amir never fail to lift the fans off their feet
Related Articles
World Cup Preview: All Eyes On Manchester Weather As India Take On Pakistan In Blockbuster Clash
World Cup Preview: All Eyes On Manchester Weather As India Take On Pakistan In Blockbuster Clash
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch
India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Mohammad Hafeez, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch
India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Mohammad Hafeez, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch
World Cup 2019: Pressure On Indian Players Because Of Better Record Against Pakistan, Says Harbhajan Singh
World Cup 2019: Pressure On Indian Players Because Of Better Record Against Pakistan, Says Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.