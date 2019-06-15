 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: Chris Gayle Gears Up For Mega World Cup 2019 Clash With Special Suit

Updated: 15 June 2019 19:38 IST

Pakistan have never beaten India in six World Cup matches dating back to 1992.

Chris Gayle has been taken over by the hype surrounding the mega clash between the bitter rivals. © Instagram @chrisgayle333

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the much-awaited clash of World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. With passions running high among both sets of fans, the match between India and Pakistan can be easily dubbed as the biggest clash of the tournament. Interestingly, it seems that even Chris Gayle has been taken over by the hype surrounding the mega clash between the bitter rivals. Chris Gayle took to Instagram and posted a picture, donning his "India-Pakistan Suit" and wrote, "Yup! I'm rocking my india Pakistan Suit, all love and respect!... I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th...its lit."

Pakistan have never beaten India in six World Cup matches dating back to 1992, but Sarfaraz Ahmed's team defeated their arch-rivals in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

"If we play well, we can beat anyone. Nothing changes according to the opposition. For the players, it is very important to be professional, be it any team you are up against," Virat Kohli said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"No one game is more special for us than the other. Our responsibility is to treat every game equally, regardless of the opposition. We are a top side in the world because of the cricket that we play," Kohli added.

India have five points from three matches after beating Australia and South Africa, while their match against New Zealand was washed out on Thursday. 

Pakistan have lost against the West Indies and Australia and shocked hosts England, while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out. 

Comments
India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
