World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch

Updated: 15 June 2019 14:25 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not the most charismatic Indian cricketer but his contribution to the Indian cause in undeniable.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the best figures of 5/42. © AFP

India's fast bowling attack at World Cup 2019 consists of two protagonists - Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While Bumrah went viral within an hour of India playing their first World Cup 2019 match with South Africa, Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost inevitably stays under the radar. But his contribution is no lesser, especially since his inclusion in the playing XI ahead of Mohammad Shami raised several eyebrows. But the medium-pacer has always chipped in and his efficient approach has added teeth to the Indian bowling attack, as is evident from the results.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed five wickets in two matches (the third being rained out) that India have played so far in World Cup 2019. His ability to swing the new ball can be critical, even though Bhuvneshwar was among the wickets lower down the order too, against Australia.

He made his One-day International (ODI) debut against Pakistan at Chennai in December, 2012. He claimed 2/27 in nine overs.

Bhuvneshwar has played 107 ODIs and bowled in 106 innings to claim 123 wickets at an economy of 5.00 and an economy of 41.9.

Bhuvneshwar has the best figures of 5/42.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar India India Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing the new ball can be critical
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed 5 wickets in 2 matches of World Cup 2019
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his ODI debut against Pakistan in December 2012
