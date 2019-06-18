Senior Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik drew a lot of flak for a viral video which shows him partying along with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Fans and media claimed that the video was captured a night before the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday. However, according to IANS, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied the rumours of players violating curfew before the high-profile World Cup fixture against India. Later on Monday, Shoaib Malik also reflected on the matter through a series of tweets.

"When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it's sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th," Malik tweeted attaching a report of the PCB denying the rumours spread by fans on social media.

Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

Malik, who was also criticised for his poor performance against India, also urged fans and media to keep the families of the athletes away from the petty discussions.

"On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It's not a nice thing to do," Malik tweeted.

Sania Mirza was also targeted by Pakistani actress Veena Malik, following which she tweeted, "Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys, it's break time".

One-time champions Pakistan will next take on South Africa in the World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday.