 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Families Should Not Be Dragged In": Shoaib Malik Breaks His Silence After Twitter Backlash

Updated: 18 June 2019 13:54 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier denied rumours of their players violating curfew before the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash.

"Families Should Not Be Dragged In": Shoaib Malik Breaks His Silence After Twitter Backlash
Shoaib Malik drew a lot of flak for a viral video which shows him partying © Twitter

Senior Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik drew a lot of flak for a viral video which shows him partying along with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Fans and media claimed that the video was captured a night before the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday. However, according to IANS, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied the rumours of players violating curfew before the high-profile World Cup fixture against India. Later on Monday, Shoaib Malik also reflected on the matter through a series of tweets.

"When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it's sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th," Malik tweeted attaching a report of the PCB denying the rumours spread by fans on social media.

Malik, who was also criticised for his poor performance against India, also urged fans and media to keep the families of the athletes away from the petty discussions.

"On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It's not a nice thing to do," Malik tweeted.

Sania Mirza was also targeted by Pakistani actress Veena Malik, following which she tweeted, "Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys, it's break time".

One-time champions Pakistan will next take on South Africa in the World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Shoaib Malik Shoaib Malik Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier denied rumours
  • Senior Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik drew a lot of flak
  • Malik was also criticised for his poor performance against India
Related Articles
"Cringeworthy": Sania Mirza Slams TV Ads Ahead Of India-Pakistan World Cup Clash
"Cringeworthy": Sania Mirza Slams TV Ads Ahead Of India-Pakistan World Cup Clash
World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan, Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan, Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Pakistan Player To Watch Out For
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Pakistan Player To Watch Out For
Shoaib Malik Clatters His Own Stumps, Twitter Can
Shoaib Malik Clatters His Own Stumps, Twitter Can't Stop Laughing - Watch
Shoaib Malik To Return Home From England To Deal With Domestic Issue
Shoaib Malik To Return Home From England To Deal With Domestic Issue
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.