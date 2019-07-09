Sanjay Manjrekar became a victim of social media trolling yet again after he decided to exclude all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from his playing XI ahead of the World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. The cricketer-turned-commentator has been receiving ire from the fans after he called Ravindra Jadeja a "bits and pieces" player in a recent interview. Ravindra Jadeja had slammed Sanjay Manjrekar for "enough of verbal diarrhoea" on Twitter, before claiming a wicket while the former batsman's commentary session in Leeds.

"Based on the pitch not being worn out, longer boundaries & the opposition's track record v India. My Indian playing XI for the Semis- Rohit, Rahul, Virat, Pant, Kedar, Hardik, Dhoni, Kuldeep, Shami, Chahal, Bumrah," Manjrekar tweeted.

The fans on social media conveyed their complete disagreement with the former India batsman and flooded his handle with hilarious replies.

Just the other day you said, if pitch is not a Turner, Jadeja would play & Kuldeep would play in place of Chahal. suddenly what happened. Are you for real, kuch integrity bachi hain? Just mocking Jadu for no reason. It's the semis entire nation needs to support whoever plays — TestMatchSpecial (@TestSpecial) July 8, 2019

With your track record and batting skills, we all know how not to take u seriously — Prabath (@tweeetaar) July 9, 2019

Just now when kohli said team will be unchanged .... Manjrekar be like pic.twitter.com/jf06C2EMmd — Mahi Balan (@MahiBalan7) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli decided to play Jadeja in the crucial semi-final clash with New Zealand.

India, who won seven out of nine matches to finish the World Cup league stage, opted for just one change in Manchester with Yuzvendra Chahal coming in place of fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Well before the toss time, Manjrekar tweeted what should be India's combination keeping the pitch and ground dimensions in mind. He said that as the match is likely to be played on a new pitch and India should go into the contest with a fresh mindset.

Manjrekar also said that the team management should bring batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav back in the playing XI as Indian spinners have not had much of an impact on New Zealand.

"India could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries and opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI and look at numbers of Indian spinners vs NZ before picking them. Chahal - avg 27.15, eco - 5.11; Kuldeep - avg - 21.00, eco - 4.84, Jadeja - avg - 73.00, eco - 5.61 (sic)," he tweeted.

The 53-year-old's comment about Jadeja as a "bits and pieces player" had not gone down well with the Saurashtra cricketer.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-overs cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had told IANS in an interview.

Reacting to the comments, Jadeja had tweeted: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea Sanjay Manjrekar."

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Manjrekar did change his opinion on July 6 during the India-Sri Lanka game in which Jadeja featured, calling him a "street-smart" cricketer.

(With IANS inputs)