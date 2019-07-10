India might get an advantage when they return to play New Zealand after a rain break in the World Cup 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday, believes former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar. The 37-year-old, who played 26 One-day Internationals for England, said India will look to restrict New Zealand to a below-par total when they meet on the reserve day in Manchester . "I think the break would really help India. They have already bowled on this wicket; they will know what is a chaseable target," Monty Panesar told ANI.

The 37-year-old is of the view that the India can comfortably chase a target of anything below 250 runs.

"They (India) have done tremendously well today. So I think it is for India to win the match and not to have any panic if the ball does swing tomorrow. They just have to make sure that they do not have to chase anything beyond 250. Anything below that, I think India can comfortably chase the target down," he said.

Panesar also said India should play measurable cricket and avoid risky shots.

"I think it really depends on the weather condition, if there is a lot of rain around tomorrow morning then possibly it could favour New Zealand bowlers. But this target of 220, there are some overs left, it is a chaseable target. If India plays measurable cricket, assess the conditions tomorrow, they do not need to play any high-risk shots," he asserted.

Panesar had made his Test debut against India in 2006 in Nagpur. He was last featured in England side against Australia in the 2013-14 Ashes.

(With ANI inputs)