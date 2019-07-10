The first World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester was suspended due to rain on Tuesday. Play will continue on the reserve day, on Wednesday, with New Zealand set to resume their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs. According to AccuWeather, intermittent rain is expected on Wednesday. The weather in Manchester will remain cloudy from 1 pm to 4 pm IST. However, at 5 pm IST, rain is expected to hit Old Trafford but should ease a bit between 6 to 8 pm. It is expected to return from 9 pm to 11 pm IST with chances of play getting affected on multiple occasions.