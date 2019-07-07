India vs New Zealand: Umpires Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough To Officiate 1st Semi-Final

India couldn't play New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 league stage as the match in Nottingham was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain . However, the two sides will face off in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. In the second semi-final, defending champions Australia face hosts England at Edgbaston on Thursday. After the completion of league stage, the International Cricket Council (ICC) appointed the umpires and officials for the the two semi-finals which will be played on July 9 and 11.

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will take charge of the on-field duties in the first semi-final between India and New Zealand while Australia's Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire's chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

For the second semi-final, the on-field umpires will be Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and South Africa's Marais Erasmus. New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

The results on the last day of the league phase of World Cup 2019 changed the line-ups for the two semi-finals as India finished at the top of the World Cup Points Table after they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets while holders Australia lost to South Africa by 10 runs on Saturday.

Both the semi-finals will have one reserve day each on July 10 and 11 respectively. The final of the tournament will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on July 14 in London.

(With IANS inputs)