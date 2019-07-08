India vs New Zealand, Semi Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Two-time champions India after proving their dominance in the league stage will look to brush aside New Zealand and book a final berth when the two sides face-off in the 1st semi-final at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. All-round performances and some individual batting prowess saw India top the World Cup 2019 league stage. However, with the No.4 conundrum still unsolved and middle-order woes mounting, India will fancy their chances against an unstable New Zealand. The 2015 World Cup runners-up will be wary of India, specially after registering a slump in performances, during the concluding stage of the preliminary round. India, whose league stage match against New Zealand was washed out, have suffered just one defeat at this World Cup so far, against England, and ended on top of the 10-team group stage, making them strong favourites to beat the Black Caps.

When is the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 9, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)