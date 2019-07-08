 
World Cup 2019: What Happens If Semi-Final Gets Rained Out

Updated: 08 July 2019 17:08 IST

The reserve day comes into play in the World Cup 2019 from the knock out stage. However, the rain could affect that day too.

Overcast conditions are predicted for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match © AFP

India, Australia, England and New Zealand qualified for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals in the 10-team tournament. Table toppers in the league stage, India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final on Tuesday while arch-rivals Australia and England will face-off in the second semi-final on Thursday. With rain having played spoilsport on a few occasions in World Cup 2019, special provisions have been made if rain affects the match on the scheduled day.

If the India vs New Zealand semi-final on Tuesday is washed out, it will be played on the next day, which has been kept as a reserve day. The reserve day comes into play in the knock-out stages of the World Cup 2019.

In case of a washed out match in the league stage, both teams were allotted a point each.

If the condition doesn't change on the reserve day and it is also a wash-out then the team with higher points from the league stage will automatically qualify for the final. This means, India will reach the final if rain does not allow the semi-final to be completed.

In case the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 semi-final is washed out on the reserve day, the holders will make it to the final because they have accumulated more points from the league stage.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • The reserve day comes into play in the World Cup 2019 knock out
  • India, Australia, England and New Zealand qualified for the semis
  • The holders will make it to the final
