India's World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand was suspended for the day after rain stopped the proceedings on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The semi-final match will resume on Wednesday at 3pm IST. After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they managed to score just 27 runs and lost the wicket of Martin Guptill in the first ten overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were exceptional with the ball and the spinners also did the damage in the middle-overs. New Zealand were 211 for 5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm local time (6:30pm IST) with 23 balls left in the innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)