 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Rain Stoppage   
1st Semi Final, Old Trafford, Manchester, Jul 09, 2019
India IND Yet To Bat
New Zealand NZ PP3 211/5 (46.1/50)
CRR: 4.57
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Look To Wrap New Zealand Amid Rain Threat

Updated:10 July 2019 13:43 IST

India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India-New Zealand clash was moved to the reserve day due to rain.

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Look To Wrap New Zealand Amid Rain Threat
India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score: India eye final berth, face New Zealand. © Twitter

India's World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand was suspended for the day after rain stopped the proceedings on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The semi-final match will resume on Wednesday at 3pm IST. After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they managed to score just 27 runs and lost the wicket of Martin Guptill in the first ten overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were exceptional with the ball and the spinners also did the damage in the middle-overs. New Zealand were 211 for 5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm local time (6:30pm IST) with 23 balls left in the innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand Semi-final, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.

  • 13:41 (IST)Jul 10, 2019

    Can NZ finish on a high note?

    New Zealand have 5 wickets in hand with experienced Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the crease. Can they finish on a high note against India in their last 23 balls?
  • 13:35 (IST)Jul 10, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of India vs New Zealand semi-final match. India-New Zealand clash was moved to the reserve day due to rain in Manchester on Tuesday.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    World Cup Semi-Final: Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen Engage In Banter Over New Zealand
    World Cup Semi-Final: Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen Engage In Banter Over New Zealand's Projected Total Against India
    Former England Spinner Monty Panesar Feels Rain Break Will Help India In World Cup Semi-Final
    Former England Spinner Monty Panesar Feels Rain Break Will Help India In World Cup Semi-Final
    Former England Batsmen Slam "Awful" Wicket For India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
    Former England Batsmen Slam "Awful" Wicket For India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
    World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast: Intermittent Rain Expected On Reserve Day
    World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast: Intermittent Rain Expected On Reserve Day
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.