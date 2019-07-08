 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand, Semi-Final: New Zealand's Road To Semi-Finals

Updated: 08 July 2019 17:34 IST

India vs New Zealand Semi Final Match: New Zealand's positive net run rate worked in their favour as they secured fourth spot on the points table.

India vs New Zealand Semi Final Match: New Zealand eye final berth against India. © AFP

New Zealand began their World Cup campaign on a high note and outshone teams including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa and the West Indies consecutively. New Zealand were enjoying the tag of unbeaten side, along with India, in the World Cup league stage matches before Pakistan broke their winning run with an emphatic six-wicket victory at Edgbaston. Thereafter, New Zealand failed to win a single match in the league stage and suffered losses to Australia and England, leaving their chances of reaching the semi-finals bleak, considering Pakistan's solid comeback in World Cup 2019.

However, their positive net run rate which New Zealand earned in their earlier games by beating opponents with a high margin worked in their favour. The difference in net run rate between Pakistan and New Zealand led to Pakistan's impossible odds of reaching semi-finals in their last match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan, despite defeating Bangladesh, were left out of semi-final race owing to New Zealand's better net run rate. New Zealand managed to find fourth spot in the points table and saved their berth in the semi-finals.

The man who mattered the most for New Zealand in their journey to the semi-finals was their skipper Kane Williamson. Whenever New Zealand saw batting collapses, Kane Williamson rose up to the occasions and took the game away from opponents with his top-class batting display.

Apart from Williamson, New Zealand pacers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Granhomme showed up for their side.

Lockie Ferguson has claimed maximum 17 wickets for New Zealand in World Cup 2019 so far while Boult succeeded in picking 15 wickets. Ferguson was rested as a precaution following a hamstring strain and his injury hurt New Zealand.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, however, feels that Ferguson is fit and can make a difference in a clash against India.

Comments
Highlights
  • New Zealand coach feels that Lockie Ferguson can make a difference.
  • New Zealand have high hopes from Kane Williamson.
  • Eyes will also be on Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Granhomm.
