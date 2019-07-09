 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
1st Semi Final, Old Trafford, Manchester, Jul 09, 2019
India IND Yet To Bat
New Zealand NZ PP1 27/1 (10.0/50)
CRR: 2.7
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Updated:09 July 2019 15:48 IST
India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah sent Martin Guptill packing early in the innings.

India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill early. © AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday. All of the five previous matches in the tournament played on the Manchester ground have been won by the side batting first. But the overcast conditions promised to assist India's pacemen. Two-time former champions India made one change from the side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Headingley on Saturday to top the 10-team round-robin, with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand made one change to the side. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, their leading wicket-taker at the tournament with 17 scalps, returned following a hamstring injury in place of Tim Southee. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 15:48 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    First bowling change!

    Virat Kohli brings Hardik Pandya as a first change bowler. 
  • 15:42 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    First boundary off Williamson's willow!

    Kane Williamson punches the ball straight past Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the lightning-quick outfield helps the ball sail away to the fence.
  • 15:40 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    First boundary for New Zealand!

    Henry Nicholls leans forward confidently and drives the ball through covers to gather first boundary of the match. It came off the 48th ball of the innings.
  • 15:34 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Change in field!

    Virat Kohli decides to place himself at gully knowing Kane Williamson loves to play late and close to his body. Williamson has scored a good chunk of his runs in that area between backward point and short third man in this World Cup and Kohli wants to stop that.
  • 15:25 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Indian on top!

    Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have started brilliantly with the new ball and forced New Zealand bastmen on the backfoot as they struggled against the seaming deliveries. New Zealand are 7/1 after five overs.
  • 15:16 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    OUT! Bumrah strikes!

    Martin Guptill departs for 1 as Virat Kohli takes a good catch diving to his left at the first slip off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Guptill was struggling badly and fell for a ball which bounced and moved away after pitching on the corridor of uncertainty.
  • 15:13 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    First runs for New Zealand!

    New Zealand get off the mark after Martin Guptill plays Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fifth ball of the over with soft hands and steals a quick single.
  • 15:11 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Back to back maiden overs!

    Jasprit Bumrah creates pressure from the other end with his tight line and lengths. Henry Nicholls, like Guptill, plays six dot balls. New Zealand are 0/0 after two overs.
  • 15:07 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Shaky start from Martin Guptill as he fails to score any runs in the first over of the innings.
  • 15:04 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Huge LBW appeal ... India lose review

    Martin Guptill fails to get his bat to the ball, Indian players are all shout for LBW. The replay shows the ball would have missed the stumps which means India lose the review on the very first ball of the match.
  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Here we go!

    Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls walk out in the middle to kick-start the New Zealand batting while Bhuvenshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India.
  • 14:55 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    National anthems rejoice crowd

    Players from both teams are out in the middle to sing their respective national anthems. The atmosphere at Old Trafford is just electric.
  • 14:53 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Fans are all charged up!

    The fans are all charged up ahead of the first knockout game of World Cup 2019.
  • 14:42 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Playing XI

    Just one change for both sides. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian playing XI while Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee in the New Zealand side.

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

    India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 14:34 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Toss Time!

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bat against India in the 1st semi-final of World Cup 2019.
  • 14:25 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Weather update...

    Manchester weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with weather report predicting light showers to intervene between 6 PM to 7 PM IST. 

    Click here to read our detailed weather report.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    New Zealand players are also getting in the groove!

    New Zealand head into the match after losing their last three league matches. But past performances don't count in knockout match and they are are geared up for the big match.
  • 14:12 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Virat Kohli

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli is yet to score a century in World Cup 2019. Will he be able to reach the three-figure mark in the semi final against New Zealand? We will have to wait and see, but what we don't have to wait is how Kohli is all charged up before the blockbuster match.
  • 13:31 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Calm before the hurricane!

    Take a look at Old Trafford, venue of the first semi-final between India and New Zealand.
  • 13:29 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Big game!

    It is going to be a big game between India and New Zealand. Eyes will be on MS Dhoni! 
  • 13:27 (IST)Jul 09, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of first semifinal of World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand.
