India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand In A Rut After Early Jasprit Bumrah Strike
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday. All of the five previous matches in the tournament played on the Manchester ground have been won by the side batting first. But the overcast conditions promised to assist India's pacemen. Two-time former champions India made one change from the side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Headingley on Saturday to top the 10-team round-robin, with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand made one change to the side. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, their leading wicket-taker at the tournament with 17 scalps, returned following a hamstring injury in place of Tim Southee. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand Semi-final, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester
- 15:34 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Change in field!Virat Kohli decides to place himself at gully knowing Kane Williamson loves to play late and close to his body. Williamson has scored a good chunk of his runs in that area between backward point and short third man in this World Cup and Kohli wants to stop that.
- 15:16 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
OUT! Bumrah strikes!Martin Guptill departs for 1 as Virat Kohli takes a good catch diving to his left at the first slip off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Guptill was struggling badly and fell for a ball which bounced and moved away after pitching on the corridor of uncertainty.
- 14:53 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Fans are all charged up!The fans are all charged up ahead of the first knockout game of World Cup 2019.
- 14:42 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Playing XIJust one change for both sides. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian playing XI while Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee in the New Zealand side.New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent BoultIndia (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
- 14:25 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Weather update...Manchester weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with weather report predicting light showers to intervene between 6 PM to 7 PM IST.Click here to read our detailed weather report.
- 14:16 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
New Zealand players are also getting in the groove!New Zealand head into the match after losing their last three league matches. But past performances don't count in knockout match and they are are geared up for the big match.
- 14:12 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Virat KohliIndian skipper Virat Kohli is yet to score a century in World Cup 2019. Will he be able to reach the three-figure mark in the semi final against New Zealand? We will have to wait and see, but what we don't have to wait is how Kohli is all charged up before the blockbuster match.
- 13:31 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Calm before the hurricane!Take a look at Old Trafford, venue of the first semi-final between India and New Zealand.
- 13:29 (IST)Jul 09, 2019
Big game!It is going to be a big game between India and New Zealand. Eyes will be on MS Dhoni!
