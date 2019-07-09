New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday. All of the five previous matches in the tournament played on the Manchester ground have been won by the side batting first. But the overcast conditions promised to assist India's pacemen. Two-time former champions India made one change from the side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Headingley on Saturday to top the 10-team round-robin, with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand made one change to the side. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, their leading wicket-taker at the tournament with 17 scalps, returned following a hamstring injury in place of Tim Southee. (LIVE SCORECARD)