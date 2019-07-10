 
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semi-Final Goes Into Reserve Day As Rain Affects Big Clash

Updated: 10 July 2019 00:07 IST
India vs New Zealand: The semi-final match will resume on Wednesday, as rain suspended the play on Tuesday in Manchester.

India's World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand was suspended for the day after rain stopped the proceedings on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The semi-final match will resume on Wednesday at 3pm IST. After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they managed to score just 27 runs and lost the wicket Martin Guptill in the first ten overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were exceptional with the ball and the spinners also did the damage in the middle-overs.

New Zealand were 211 for 5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm (6:30pm IST) with 23 balls left in the innings.

But after more than four hours off the field, the umpires eventually decided there was no prospect of even a 20 overs per side match, the minimum required under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected matches, being completed on Tuesday and they abandoned play for the day at 6:20 pm (10:50pm IST).

The match, which remains a 50 overs per side contest, will now resume at 10:30 am (3pm IST), weather permitting, with New Zealand on what will be their overnight score of 211 for 5, with Ross Taylor 67 not out and Tom Latham unbeaten on three.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had earlier made 67 after winning the toss, with Jasprit Bumrah (1/25 off eight overs) leading a disciplined India bowling attack.

If a 20 overs per side match cannot be completed on Wednesday as well, India would go through to Sunday's final at Lord's on the basis of having finished first to New Zealand's fourth in the 10-team league stage.

No reserve days were scheduled for the league stage matches of this World Cup, which has already featured a record four washouts.

Tournament hosts England and reigning champions Australia will contest the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday, with that match able to continue on to Friday if a reserve day is required.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket
