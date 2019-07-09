With the India vs New Zealand first semi-final of World Cup 2019 just hours away, Indians fans all around the world have are getting keyed up for a contest that they hope their team will win. Easily outnumbering the few New Zealand fans in Old Trafford at Manchester, the Team India fans have also begun putting forward their advice for skipper Virat Kohli as the team set up a match that will seem India, if they win, reach their fourth ICC World Cup final. India entered the finals in 1983, 2003 and 2011, winning the first and the last.

However, if the India vs New Zealand semi-final on Tuesday is washed out, it will be played on the next day, which has been kept as a reserve day. The reserve day comes into play in the knock-out stages of the World Cup 2019.

In case of a washed out match in the league stage, both teams were allotted a point each.

If the condition doesn't change on the reserve day and it is also a wash-out then the team with higher points from the league stage will automatically qualify for the final. This means, India will reach the final if rain does not allow the semi-final to be completed.

In case the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 semi-final is washed out on the reserve day, the holders will make it to the final because they have accumulated more points from the league stage.