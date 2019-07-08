 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ross Taylor

Updated: 08 July 2019 14:04 IST
India vs New Zealand Semi Final Match: While the Indian fast bowlers have been reaping rewards, how the Indian spinners fare in the first semi-final could well be crucial.

India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi Final: Yuzvendra Chahal has 11 wickets from seven matches. © AFP

When it comes to keeping runs down in the middle over and also taking vital wickets, the Indian spinners would definitely be expected to deliver. However, with rain predicted to play a part and the wet ground conditions coming into the equation, how India premier spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, manages to deal with the New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor and other batsmen could well make a telling difference in the result. A mix of a tired pitch and wet conditions will challenge both the players and set up a keen contest.

Ross Taylor has been moderate, at best, in World Cup 2019, with 261 runs in seven innings, which is way less that what New Zealand had hoped for from the veteran, though he still has 261 runs from seven innings.

But with him also likely reaching the end of his World Cup career, the right-hander could well hope to leave with a bang.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, has 11 wickets from seven matches with a best of 4/51 against South Africa. He would also have loved better returns but was really carted around by England.

So the World Cup 2019 first semi-final could well be a contest for both the players, who comes up on top could have a telling influence on the outcome of the match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Ross Taylor Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket
Highlights
  • Ross Taylor has been moderate, at best, with 261 runs in seven innings.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal was carted around by England batsmen.
  • Rain is expected to play a part at Old Trafford.
