 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Face-Off, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Updated: 08 July 2019 14:06 IST

India vs New Zealand Semi Final Match: Rohit Sharma has had a phenomenal World Cup 2019 and his form promises more. However, New Zealand's ace left-arm seamer Trent Boult may not agree.

India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Face-Off, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Rohit Sharma is having a golden run in World Cup 2019. © AFP

India and New Zealand face off in the World Cup 2019 first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday, with all eyes on the Indian batting top-order, in particular Rohit Sharma, who has had a phenomenal tournament so far, with 647 runs from eight matches at a staggering World Cup 2019 average of 92.42 and a strike rate of 98.77 and a highest score of 140. However, while Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form, the rest of the Indian batting, barring skipper Virat Kohli and some contributions from KL Rahul, has been tested time and again and this could well be the case against New Zealand in the semi-finals as well.

New Zealand's fast bowling battery will be led by left-arm speedster Trent Boult, who would definitely try the Indian batting. Even Rohit Sharma has been tested early on during his innings pretty frequently but his luck, in terms of chances given and survived, has been phenomenal.

Boult, whose left-arm natural angle away from the right-hander could be a tester, and if he manages to find any swing back, Rohit Sharma will need all his present form to tackle that.

Boult has not been prime form in World Cup 2019, with eight wickets from eight completed games, but he is too good a bowler to be out of action for too long and that is where the test could be.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in World Cup 2019.
  • Rohit Sharma has scored 647 runs from 8 matches so far in World Cup 2019.
  • Trent Boult has not been prime form in World Cup, picking just 8 wickets.
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap
Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap
"Good Headache When Everyone
"Good Headache When Everyone's Performing", Says Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of New Zealand Semi-Final
Shoaib Akhtar Backs India To Win World Cup 2019
Shoaib Akhtar Backs India To Win World Cup 2019
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Breaking Two Sachin Tendulkar World Cup Records
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Breaking Two Sachin Tendulkar World Cup Records
"Want To Stay Away, Enjoy Weather": Rohit Sharma On Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar Spat
"Want To Stay Away, Enjoy Weather": Rohit Sharma On Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar Spat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.