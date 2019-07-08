Kane Williamson has, in his own quiet way, kept his team and himself competitive in World Cup 2019 , even as they prepare to take on a burgeoning India in the penultimate round of the tournament. Kane Williamson bears the brunt of the New Zealand batting, with few other being consistent and precious nothing coming from the openers. India's bowling attack, at the same time, also has issues with only Jasprit Bumrah showing the consistency needed for any side to progress and win the title. So when Williamson and Bumrah meet up in Manchester on Tuesday that will be something to watch out for.

Jasprit Bumrah is on the top bowlers' list, with 17 wickets from eight innings. His consistency with the Yorker, along with his variety, has made him India's key to restricting runs, both at the beginning of the inning or at the end.

Kane Williamson is 6th on the World Cup 2019 run-scorers' list with 481 runs from seven innings, which puts him ahead of the entire Indian batting line-up, barring Rohit Sharma.

So this contest, between Bumrah and Williamson, has the ingredients of a make-or-break situation for either team, with the long schedule of the tournament beginning to show on both sides. This is the contest that could tilt the balance towards the winners.