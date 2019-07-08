 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Face-Off, Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson

Updated: 08 July 2019 15:28 IST
In Jasprit Bumrah and Kane Williamson, the World Cup 2019 first semi-finals possibly sees two of the most important players who can change the fortunes of their teams.

India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Face-Off, Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson
Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 17 wickets from eight innings in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Kane Williamson has, in his own quiet way, kept his team and himself competitive in World Cup 2019, even as they prepare to take on a burgeoning India in the penultimate round of the tournament. Kane Williamson bears the brunt of the New Zealand batting, with few other being consistent and precious nothing coming from the openers. India's bowling attack, at the same time, also has issues with only Jasprit Bumrah showing the consistency needed for any side to progress and win the title. So when Williamson and Bumrah meet up in Manchester on Tuesday that will be something to watch out for.

Jasprit Bumrah is on the top bowlers' list, with 17 wickets from eight innings. His consistency with the Yorker, along with his variety, has made him India's key to restricting runs, both at the beginning of the inning or at the end.

Kane Williamson is 6th on the World Cup 2019 run-scorers' list with 481 runs from seven innings, which puts him ahead of the entire Indian batting line-up, barring Rohit Sharma.

So this contest, between Bumrah and Williamson, has the ingredients of a make-or-break situation for either team, with the long schedule of the tournament beginning to show on both sides. This is the contest that could tilt the balance towards the winners.

Topics mentioned in this article India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • With 17 wickets, Jasprit Bumtah is 3rd in the leading wicket takers list
  • Kane Williamson has kept his team and himself competitive in WC 2019
  • Contest between Bumrah and Williamson will be something to watch out for
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

