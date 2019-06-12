Ross Taylor has been in fine nick for New Zealand in World Cup 2019 and there's no real surprise in that. Taylor has been the backbone of the New Zealand batting order for a long time now and while he is never as flamboyant or popular like Virat Kohli or David Warner, Taylor has been in the top rung of international batsmen for over a decade, delivering for his team in all formats of the game. Ross Taylor made his New Zealand debut as a One-day International player in 2006 and hasn't looked back since.

Taylor's ODI debut was against the West Indies at Napier in March, 2006. He has played 221 ODIs (205 innings) and scored 8156 runs so far at an average of 48.54 and a strike rate of 83.48.

Taylor has as many as 20 ODI centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name, with a highest of 181 not out.

In World Cup 2019, Taylor has been in fine nick, with knocks of 82 against Bangladesh and 48 against Afghanistan. He didn't have to bat against Sri Lanka, as New Zealand ran away to a 10-wicket win.