Rain shattered the hopes of spectators at Trent Bridge and fans all around the world as the match between India and New Zealand World Cup 2019 clash continued to be delayed due to incessant rain. From drizzle to heavy rain, Nottingham witnessed it all, in a matter of few hours as the covers kept coming on and off which also affected the outfield. Fans vented their frustration on social media with their tweets while others created some funny memes, turning Twitter into a fun fest.