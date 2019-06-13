 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, Nottingham Weather Report: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Updated: 13 June 2019 14:47 IST

All eyes will be on the sky as India prepare to take on New Zealand in their third World Cup 2019 league encounter.

Virat Kohli and his team came out for a practice session at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. © AFP

The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday. India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, will look to carry their winning momentum when they face New Zealand, who too have been unbeaten at the World Cup 2019 so far. However, rain might come in the way of success. With the match starting time, 10:30 AM local (3 PM IST), light rain is predicted with 12 degrees Celsius temperature. Light rain is expected to intervene at regular intervals, until 7 PM local time (11:30 PM IST) and the sky is predicted to be remain cloudy thereafter.

The rain has not been heavy over the last couple of days, but annoying enough to cause regular interruptions in the game.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli and his team came out for a practice session at Trent Bridge despite adverse weather conditions.

"Despite the cold, India trained hard yesterday ahead of today's huge clash with New Zealand. Will #TeamIndia come out on top, or do you #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS to bring home the win?" Cricket World Cup said in a tweet.

Despite an injury to India opener Shikhar Dhawan, India are still the favourites against New Zealand. India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Wednesday that No. 4 batsman KL Rahul will be promoted to bat at the top of the order in the forthcoming matches.

The decision to open with Rahul leaves the No.4 spot up for grabs and Bangar said there were various options the team could utilise.

"We do not want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar. As far as batting order goes, KL (Rahul) moves top of the order and there are various options the team can utilise going into the next game," Bangar said ahead of Thursday's match.

However, all the eyes would be on the rain that has forced three washouts in the tournament so far.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, Match 18
Highlights
  • India will look to carry their winning momentum at World Cup
  • New Zealand too have been unbeaten in the tournament so far
  • Light rain is expected to intervene at regular intervals
