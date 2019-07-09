Indian fans have turned out in large numbers to support their team in the World Cup 2019, and the scenario during the first semi-final between India vs New Zealand in Manchester was no different. Interestingly, a group of Indian fans wore a jersey with "Kohli" printed in the front and "Dhoni" at the back. The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted the images of the fans and tweeted, "Because Dhoni's got Kohli's back". The tweet and the fans featured in it received high praise from twitterati for their creativity. One of the fans even tweeted, "This is the most beautiful thing I've seen omg".

India and New Zealand are meeting in a World Cup match for the ninth time.

India qualified for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals after finishing on top of the league stage. While New Zealand made their way on the basis of superior net run rate in comparison to Pakistan.

India had lost only one match in the World Cup 2019 league stage with one of their match washed out. While New Zealand lost their last three matches of the league stage, with one of their match abandoned due to rain.

New Zealand hold a slender 4-3 advantage over India in the World Cup head-to-head, with one of their meetings having no result.

Interestingly though, India have never beaten New Zealand in a World Cup match in England.